India's defence startups attract government contracts, investor funding

Indian defence organisations are increasingly turning to private startups for cutting-edge systems — from autonomous drones to satellite swarms — that were once the exclusive domain of state-run manufacturers. The shift is attracting venture capital to a sector that was, until recently, dominated by government suppliers and remains heavily regulated.

The latest to join the bandwaon is EyeRov, an Indian underwater robotics startup which recently secured a Rs 47 crore contract with the country's Navy, marking a significant win for homegrown defence technology as India pushes to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

The company, founded in 2017, will supply advanced