India's startup ecosystem sees rebound, late-stage deals take lead

After over three years of a funding slump, India's startup ecosystem is showing signs of recovery. Startup funding in 2024 has increased by 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching $9.78 billion, compared to $8.88 billion in the same period last year, according to market research firm Tracxn.

Investors attribute the revival to the country’s strong public markets, which are boosting confidence in initial public offering (IPO)-bound startups offering viable exit opportunities.

“The funding winter is coming to an end,” says Anirudh A Damani, managing partner of Artha Venture Fund, a micro-venture capital (VC) firm. “This resurgence is partly driven by