Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Indian AI founders tapping global capital, building international products

Indian AI founders tapping global capital, building international products

While there is a well-developing local market in India, US customers are more eager to try new products and are willing to pay for them, says Krishna Mehra, AI partner at Elevation Capital

Krishna Mehra
premium

Krishna Mehra, AI partner at venture capital firm Elevation Capital

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AI-focused Indian founders are increasingly tapping into global capital as well as markets, building products with international relevance rather than restricting themselves to domestic demand.
 
Krishna Mehra, AI partner at venture capital firm Elevation Capital, said: "After the first couple of rounds, founders generally want to start tapping into more global capital. However, that is a template we are seeing more often, as ambitious founders want to build globally relevant products. Given the amount of white space in AI, there is an opportunity to build companies and products that are winners on a global stage."
 
Citing portfolio company Composio, Mehra
Topics : Artificial intelligence venture capitalists fundings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon