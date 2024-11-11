Indian-born founders lead the charge in US unicorns, reveals study

Even as concerns rise globally over the tightening of immigration rules under US President-elect Donald Trump, a recent study reveals that nearly half of the founders of US startup unicorns were born outside the country, with India leading the way. Indian-born founders account for nearly a fifth of all non-US-born unicorn founders, far exceeding any other nation.

The findings come from a study released by Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Venture Capital Initiative, which analysed data from 500 unicorns between 1997 and 2019. The dataset includes 1,078 founders, 44 per cent of whom were identified as non-US-born based on their