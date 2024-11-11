Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Indian-born founders lead the charge in US unicorns, reveals study

Indian-born founders lead the charge in US unicorns, reveals study

India heads the list of non-US-born unicorn founders, with 90 from the country, followed by Israel with 52, Canada with 42, the UK with 31, and China with 27 founders

unicorn startup
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as concerns rise globally over the tightening of immigration rules under US President-elect Donald Trump, a recent study reveals that nearly half of the founders of US startup unicorns were born outside the country, with India leading the way. Indian-born founders account for nearly a fifth of all non-US-born unicorn founders, far exceeding any other nation.
 
The findings come from a study released by Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Venture Capital Initiative, which analysed data from 500 unicorns between 1997 and 2019. The dataset includes 1,078 founders, 44 per cent of whom were identified as non-US-born based on their
Topics : unicorn companies Startup Indian startups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon