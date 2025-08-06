Inside a dark store: The unseen hands that make 10-min q-commerce tick

It’s a rainy Monday morning in Noida, and a crowd of delivery riders in neon tees wait patiently outside a nondescript building. There are no shopfronts, no signs, and certainly no customers walking in or out. Yet this inconspicuous warehouse is fulfilling grocery orders for thousands — often in under 10 minutes.

Welcome to a dark store.

One of over 700 across the country run by Bigbasket, this facility spans about 6,000 square feet. It’s a critical cog in the machine that powers India’s burgeoning quick commerce sector — a behind-the-scenes agglomeration of nationwide hubs built for speed, efficiency, and