Inside bottlenecks of building, sustaining X competitor for Indian market

Despite the global success of micro-blogging platforms like X (formerly Twitter), which has managed to amass and retain millions of users across the world, the Indian market has not been able to sustainably recreate a similar platform.

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has, however, been India’s most successful attempt at recreating the X model.

After hitting the ground running in 2020 amid an ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media platform X, Koo quickly positioned itself as an indigenous alternative to the global platform.

However, since then, the company has witnessed a host of issues such as layoffs, funding