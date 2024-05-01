Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inside bottlenecks of building, sustaining X competitor for Indian market

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has, however, been India's most successful attempt at recreating the X model

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has, however, been India’s most successful attempt at recreating the X model social media apps
Premium

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Despite the global success of micro-blogging platforms like X (formerly Twitter), which has managed to amass and retain millions of users across the world, the Indian market has not been able to sustainably recreate a similar platform.

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has, however, been India’s most successful attempt at recreating the X model.

After hitting the ground running in 2020 amid an ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media platform X, Koo quickly positioned itself as an indigenous alternative to the global platform.

However, since then, the company has witnessed a host of issues such as layoffs, funding
Topics : Koo Twitter Social media apps Social network startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon