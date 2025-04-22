IntrCity SmartBus eyes Rs 1K cr turnover after posting strong FY25 growth

IntrCity SmartBus, a tech-enabled inter-city bus network platform, said that it has closed FY25 with 70 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and marked its second consecutive profitable year. Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) profit has grown ten times year-on-year.

With this strong momentum and a proven product-market fit, IntrCity SmartBus said it now aims to hit Rs 1,000 crore in annual revenues by 2027. This will include the induction of 500 more SmartBus vehicles, including washroom-equipped buses, and servicing close to one million travellers every month. This growth has been fuelled by strong and growing demand