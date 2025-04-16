Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Jaggi bros case spotlights rising governance issues in startup ecosystem

Jaggi bros case spotlights rising governance issues in startup ecosystem

Tighter regulations and rising compliance failures are driving scrutiny and costs for startups-issues largely fueled by their own corner-cutting practices, according to industry experts and investors

Sebi in an order debarred Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market
Premium

L to R: Anmol Singh Jaggi (File Photo) and Puneet Singh Jaggi (Photo:X)

Udisha SrivastavAjinkya KawalePeerzada Abrar New Delhi/Mumbai/Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, once hailed as rising stars in India’s clean energy sector, are now facing serious regulatory action.
 
The brothers, known for founding Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility, have been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from the securities market allegedly for diverting company funds for personal use.
 
The case highlights growing concerns around corporate governance in India’s startup ecosystem, where rapid growth has often outpaced regulatory compliance.
 
As scrutiny intensifies across high-profile startups like BluSmart and Byju’s, investors and regulators are calling for stricter oversight and stronger internal controls.
 
“Increased
Topics : Startups Uber cabs funding

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon