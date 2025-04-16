Jaggi bros case spotlights rising governance issues in startup ecosystem

Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, once hailed as rising stars in India’s clean energy sector, are now facing serious regulatory action.

The brothers, known for founding Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility, have been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from the securities market allegedly for diverting company funds for personal use.

The case highlights growing concerns around corporate governance in India’s startup ecosystem, where rapid growth has often outpaced regulatory compliance.

As scrutiny intensifies across high-profile startups like BluSmart and Byju’s, investors and regulators are calling for stricter oversight and stronger internal controls.

“Increased