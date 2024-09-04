Large funding rounds over $100 million see resurgence among Indian startups

After a prolonged period of declining late-stage investments among Indian startups, large funding rounds valued at over $100 million are showing signs of a resurgence as investors are betting big on companies that are exhibiting "growth with a clear path to profitability."

In 2024 so far, there have been 13 funding rounds valued over $100 million, including those raised by Zepto, Rapido, Lenskart, Flipkart, Meesho, and Pharmeasy, among others, according to data from Tracxn—a market intelligence platform.

While this is less than the 14 such rounds raised during the same period in 2023, the deal sizes this year are