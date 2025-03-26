RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Defending champions eye 1st win, Toss at 7 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, for Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.
The Royals opened their campaign with a defeat to last year's runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in an away game. Batting on a pitch that favored run-scoring, RR's fielding and bowling lacked intensity, allowing SRH to post an imposing total of 286/6 after being put in to bat first. Tushar Deshpande claimed three wickets for the Royals, but he went for 44 runs in his four overs.
In response, the Royals fought hard, even though they lost three wickets early in the powerplay. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel both played solid knocks, scoring half-centuries, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey contributed with vital cameos to help RR reach 242/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders began their season by hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. After losing the toss, they batted first and managed to score 174/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a fluent half-century, while Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added useful contributions.
Despite the total, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target with ease, completing the chase in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, finishing with figures of 1/27 from his four overs.
IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact player: Sanju Samson
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact player: Vaibhav Arora
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST today.
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RR vs KKR match with English commentary
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here
6:14 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: RR and KKR eyeing 1st win!
Both sides have had to face defeat in their opening encounters this season. While RR were defeated by high-flying SRH away from home, the defending champions KKR lost to RCB at the Eden Gardens in the season opener.
Both sides will raring to go again and shrug off the defeat with a morale boosting victory on the night.
6:03 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Defending champions in action again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight RIders. The defending champions KKR will hope to get their first win of the season when they take on Riyan Parag's Rajsathan in Guwahati. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:00 PM IST