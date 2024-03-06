Large representation of Indian data differentiates us: Krutrim's Ravi Jain

Krutrim, an artificial intelligence (AI) venture co-founded by Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola, has joined the increasingly competitive AI race dominated by players such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

However, what differentiates the firm from these players is that it has been built with the largest representation of Indian data used for its generative AI applications for all Indian languages. Today, all AI models called LLMs (large language models) are trained largely in English. Due to India’s multicultural and multilingual context, the AI models just can't capture that. Experts said that they need to be trained on unique data sets specific