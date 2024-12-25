Perfect human-machine interaction likely in 12-18 months: CoRover CEO

At the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai this year, NVIDIA founder and chief executive officer Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani discussed artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments that will revolutionise industries and position India as a global leader. At the event, many Indian startups also shared their AI-driven innovations delivering impact in fields such as customer service, sports media, healthcare and robotics.

One of the startups that caught the attention of the developers, academics, and business leaders there was Bengaluru-based startup CoRover.ai. It already has over a billion users of its large language model (LLM)-based conversational AI platform,