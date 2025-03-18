Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 06:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protectt.ai secures Rs 76 crore from Bessemer to boost mobile app security

The funds raised will be utilised to enhance its AI-driven mobile app security platform and accelerate product innovation

(L to R) Manish Mimani, founder and CEO, Protectt with team member Mohan Selvaraj
(L to R) Manish Mimani, founder and CEO, Protectt with team member Mohan Selvaraj

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 6:10 AM IST

Protectt.ai, the mobile app cybersecurity and fraud control platform, has raised Rs 76 crore in its Series-A funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners.
 
The funds raised will be utilised to enhance its AI-driven mobile app security platform and accelerate product innovation. The investment will also support the development of new AI security solutions, nurture niche talent in cybersecurity, and aid the company’s global expansion initiatives in the US, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
 
Topics : Artificial intelligence Mobile apps Technology

