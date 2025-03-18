Protectt.ai secures Rs 76 crore from Bessemer to boost mobile app security

Protectt.ai, the mobile app cybersecurity and fraud control platform, has raised Rs 76 crore in its Series-A funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The funds raised will be utilised to enhance its AI-driven mobile app security platform and accelerate product innovation. The investment will also support the development of new AI security solutions, nurture niche talent in cybersecurity, and aid the company’s global expansion initiatives in the US, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

“With the rapid surge in mobile cyber threats, the need for advanced security solutions has never been greater. Protectt.ai is committed to building