Q-com enablement firms pick up speed as D2C brands eye faster deliveries

At a time when new-age direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are reporting exponential growth via quick commerce (q-com) channels, these brands are also opening up new avenues of growth for logistics platforms that enable quick deliveries.

Many of these logistics enablement companies have, in recent months, secured funding to scale their q-com operations as more brands explore quicker deliveries to boost productivity.

Funding abound for q-com enablers

Q-com enablement platform Blitz recently raised Rs 40 crore ($4.7 million) in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures to enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure and expand its dark store network across India’s top 20 cities.