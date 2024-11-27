Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Q-com enablement firms pick up speed as D2C brands eye faster deliveries

Q-com enablement firms pick up speed as D2C brands eye faster deliveries

As D2C brands embrace quick commerce for faster deliveries, logistics firms are scaling up operations and securing funding to meet rising demand in a rapidly growing market

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At a time when new-age direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are reporting exponential growth via quick commerce (q-com) channels, these brands are also opening up new avenues of growth for logistics platforms that enable quick deliveries.
 
Many of these logistics enablement companies have, in recent months, secured funding to scale their q-com operations as more brands explore quicker deliveries to boost productivity.
 

Funding abound for q-com enablers 

Q-com enablement platform Blitz recently raised Rs 40 crore ($4.7 million) in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures to enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure and expand its dark store network across India’s top 20 cities.
Topics : startups in India logistics sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon