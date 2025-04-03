Startup Mahakumbh: Deep-tech faces challenges in finding product-market fit

As India accelerates its innovation landscape, deep-tech investors say the country faces challenges in finding a product-market fit.

Speaking at the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on Thursday, investors emphasised that while the country’s startup ecosystem is buzzing with momentum, deep-tech products often struggle to transition from the research and development phase to successful commercialisation.

According to the Economic Survey 2023–2024, India has over 13,000 Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups in artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, and nanotechnology.

Raghu Dharmaraju, chief executive officer of ARTPARK, an artificial intelligence and robotics hub,