Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Startup Mahakumbh: Deep-tech faces challenges in finding product-market fit

Startup Mahakumbh: Deep-tech faces challenges in finding product-market fit

Speaking at the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on Thursday, investors emphasised that while the country's startup ecosystem is buzzing with momentum

Startups, Indian startups
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India accelerates its innovation landscape, deep-tech investors say the country faces challenges in finding a product-market fit.
 
Speaking at the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on Thursday, investors emphasised that while the country’s startup ecosystem is buzzing with momentum, deep-tech products often struggle to transition from the research and development phase to successful commercialisation.
 
According to the Economic Survey 2023–2024, India has over 13,000 Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups in artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, and nanotechnology.
 
Raghu Dharmaraju, chief executive officer of ARTPARK, an artificial intelligence and robotics hub,
Topics : start- ups Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon