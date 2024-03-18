Startup Mahakumbh 2024: A rite of passage for India's innovators

Startup Mahakumbh, the three-day affair starting on Monday at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, is perceived as the moment when India’s startup ecosystem steps into the global limelight.

“India is now innovating in every sector and for the world. We have crossed the tipping point — already the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Our time is now,” said



Rajan Anandan, managing director of Peak XV.



The event comes at a time of rising optimism, with the widespread perception that 2024 will finally see the end of the so-called funding winter.



In 2023, Indian startup funding fell by 72 per cent