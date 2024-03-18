Sensex (    %)
                             
Startup Mahakumbh 2024: A rite of passage for India's innovators

Startup Mahakumbh is expected to host more than 1,000 startups, as many investors, 50 unicorns, 500 incubators and accelerators, 5,000 delegates from 23 countries, and 50,000 business visitors

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:09 AM IST
Startup Mahakumbh, the three-day affair starting on Monday at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, is perceived as the moment when India’s startup ecosystem steps into the global limelight.

“India is now innovating in every sector and for the world. We have crossed the tipping point — already the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Our time is now,” said 
 
Rajan Anandan, managing director of Peak XV.
 
The event comes at a time of rising optimism, with the widespread perception that 2024 will finally see the end of the so-called funding winter.
 
In 2023, Indian startup funding fell by 72 per cent

India's startup scorecard

Financial services firm WeRize becomes the victim of a data breach

Staqu unveils AI tool in collaboration with UP police to nab criminals

A M Naik family office invests in medtech firm S3V Vascular Technologies

Startup movement must be driven by domestic financing, says Amitabh Kant

Indian startups may add $1 trillion to Indian economy by FY30: CII report

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

