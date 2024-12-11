Startup reimagines bank lockers with high-tech vaults in gated communities

Vijay Kumar Arisetty can never forget the frustration and anxiety of searching for a secure locker to store his family's precious belongings. After months of waiting, he was finally allocated a locker at a bank branch which was far from where he lived. To make matters worse, the locker was too small and far away from his residence. This experience sparked a realisation: millions of people face similar challenges, sacrificing peace of mind for lack of better options.

This led Arisetty to start Aurm, a next-generation safe deposit locker service that is reimagining how people think about securing their valuables.