Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Startup reimagines bank lockers with high-tech vaults in gated communities

Startup reimagines bank lockers with high-tech vaults in gated communities

Aurm, a Bengaluru-based firm brings technology equipped lockers to gated societies, offering 24/7 access, military-grade security, and even insurance coverage

Aurm’s technology equipped personal locker facility as seen in Adarsh Palm Retreat Bellandur Bengaluru.
Premium

Aurm’s technology equipped personal locker facility as seen in Adarsh Palm Retreat Bellandur Bengaluru.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vijay Kumar Arisetty can never forget the frustration and anxiety of searching for a secure locker to store his family's precious belongings. After months of waiting, he was finally allocated a locker at a bank branch which was far from where he lived. To make matters worse, the locker was too small and far away from his residence. This experience sparked a realisation: millions of people face similar challenges, sacrificing peace of mind for lack of better options. 
 
This led Arisetty to start Aurm, a next-generation safe deposit locker service that is reimagining how people think about securing their valuables.
Topics : bank Lockers startups in India Indian startups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon