Startups get a makeover, rename parent firms to signal scale, IPO readiness

What's in a name, asked Shakespeare. Quite a bit, it would seem, going by the renaming drive that India’s startup ecosystem is in the midst of. Firms are going in for an identity shift as they rename and rebrand themselves, a move that, for many, signals ambition and a readiness to enter newer businesses.

Notable namechangers include food delivery platform Zomato, which changed the name of its eponymous parent entity to Eternal. Globally, Google changed its name to Alphabet, while Facebook transitioned to Meta.

The latest to jump on to the rebranding bandwagon is Oravel Stays Limited, the parent company