Startups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

On a Saturday evening, a group of strangers gathered at the Cha Bar café in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Among them were government employees, students, and corporate professionals. The oldest was close to 40, the youngest not yet 20. It was an unusual mix, but they shared one thing in common: They were all lonely in the city.

This meetup served as a coping mechanism, allowing them to socialise for a few hours, bonding over books and other interests. None of them had family in Delhi.

With a population of more than 1.4 billion people, India might