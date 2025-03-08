Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 06:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swish secures $14 mn in Series A funding from Hara Global and Accel

Swish secures $14 mn in Series A funding from Hara Global and Accel

This funding will support Swish's expansion across Bengaluru, with plans to extend its quick food delivery model to more pincodes in the coming month

Swish
Premium

Photo: X@justswishin

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based rapid food-delivery startup Swish has completed a $14 million Series A funding round, led by Hara Global and Accel, with participation from prominent angel investors such as Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), Gaurav Munjal (founder of Unacademy), and Sumer Juneja (partner at SoftBank).
 
This funding will support Swish’s expansion across Bengaluru, with plans to extend its quick food delivery model to more pincodes in the coming months. According to industry experts, the funding will also help it compete with large players such as Swiggy and Zomato.
 
Swish was built on the thesis that quick food delivery is both necessary
Topics : Startup Food delivery in India fundings

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon