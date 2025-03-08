Swish secures $14 mn in Series A funding from Hara Global and Accel

Bengaluru-based rapid food-delivery startup Swish has completed a $14 million Series A funding round, led by Hara Global and Accel, with participation from prominent angel investors such as Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), Gaurav Munjal (founder of Unacademy), and Sumer Juneja (partner at SoftBank).

This funding will support Swish’s expansion across Bengaluru, with plans to extend its quick food delivery model to more pincodes in the coming months. According to industry experts, the funding will also help it compete with large players such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Swish was built on the thesis that quick food delivery is both necessary