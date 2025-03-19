Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Traditional VC model not enough for deep science: Social Alpha founder

Traditional VC model not enough for deep science: Social Alpha founder

Manoj Kumar, the founder of venture development platform Social Alpha, says that deep science is all about impact first, rather than return first, making it harder to find typical venture funding

Manoj Kumar, founder, Social Alpha
Manoj Kumar, founder, Social Alpha said We work closely with end users and communities, ensuring innovations address real needs.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Social Alpha, India's leading venture development platform, is doubling down on its commitment to deep science firms in 2025, focusing on areas like climate technology, affordable healthcare, sustainable energy, and advanced manufacturing. The organisation is one of the few platforms in India focused on deep science early-stage investing, often at pre-product stage where most venture capital firms won’t invest, according to Manoj Kumar, founder, Social Alpha. He said deep science doesn’t always fit the VC playbook due to longer development cycles and higher risks, especially in areas such as hardware, vaccines, and pharma. He said Social Alpha has supported over
Topics : Venture Capital venture capitalists healthcare climate

