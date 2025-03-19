Traditional VC model not enough for deep science: Social Alpha founder

Social Alpha, India's leading venture development platform, is doubling down on its commitment to deep science firms in 2025, focusing on areas like climate technology, affordable healthcare, sustainable energy, and advanced manufacturing. The organisation is one of the few platforms in India focused on deep science early-stage investing, often at pre-product stage where most venture capital firms won’t invest, according to Manoj Kumar, founder, Social Alpha. He said deep science doesn’t always fit the VC playbook due to longer development cycles and higher risks, especially in areas such as hardware, vaccines, and pharma. He said Social Alpha has supported over