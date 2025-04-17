Wallet woes emerge as BluSmart puts sudden brakes on cab bookings

The sudden suspension of cab bookings by electric vehicle ride-hailing platform BluSmart on Wednesday (April 16) has left many of its loyal users frustrated and anxious. With no official explanation on the app, customers have turned to social media to express their disappointment and demand refunds for the money stuck in their in-app wallets.

Somil Agrawal, a Gurugram-based marketing professional, has used BluSmart for the last four to five years. However, a few days ago, when media reports about a funding crisis at the company were doing the rounds, Agrawal withdrew the remaining wallet amount. "My experience with BluSmart has