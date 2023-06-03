close

Investors mark down 'unicorn' tag for start-ups, chase real deal

Entrepreneurs, however, also need to realise that down-rounds are not much of a deal

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Brand ‘unicorn’ is experiencing some rough weather after crossing the century-mark last year. With 2023 netting zero unicorns after a heady startup scene, investors are now getting real. Notional valuation, that saw the creation of as many as 107 unicorns (startups valued at $1 billion or more) in just a couple of years, doesn’t seem to be a hook for investors any more.
At a tech entrepreneur summit — TiEcon--in Mumbai, investors on Friday described public market debut and finding strategic buyers as the real deal for startups. They dismissed the term ‘unicorn’ as just a private mark-up in an investor’s book.
Looking at the current scenario, a big chunk of the unicorns are ‘zombie’ startups, according to an investor speaking at the conference . Zombie startups are typically those who do not have a strong business model and face growth challenges but refuse to shutdown.    
Topics : unicorn companies start- ups

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

