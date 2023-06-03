Investors mark down 'unicorn' tag for start-ups, chase real deal

Looking at the current scenario, a big chunk of the unicorns are ‘zombie’ startups, according to an investor speaking at the conference . Zombie startups are typically those who do not have a strong business model and face growth challenges but refuse to shutdown.

At a tech entrepreneur summit — TiEcon--in Mumbai, investors on Friday described public market debut and finding strategic buyers as the real deal for startups. They dismissed the term ‘unicorn’ as just a private mark-up in an investor’s book.