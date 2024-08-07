With GFF coming up, focus on bridging gap between regulators, fintechs

One of India’s biggest fintech events, the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2024, is just a few weeks away.

The fintech conference, scheduled between August 28 and 30, will host over 800 speakers across more than 350 sessions, expecting a footfall of over 80,000 participants.

The three-day event comes at a time when the fintech sector, spanning areas such as digital payments, lending, insurance, and wealth, continues to expand in the country.

In the first half of 2024, funding to fintech firms was pegged at $795 million, compared to $1.93 billion during the same period last year, according to data from