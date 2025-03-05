Women entrepreneurs face uphill task in startup world amid funding winter

Mumbai, unarguably the financial capital of the country, recently celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit of the city at the 'Mumbai Tech Week'. While entrepreneurial spirit was on full display at the event, there was one important point to notice. Among this motley group of founders there was only one woman founder — Naiyya Saggi of Good Glamm.

In some ways, this under-representation of women is, ironically, representative of the Indian startup ecosystem. While the industry and the investors are likely to deny this dismal representation of women, the numbers tell a different story.

From 2020-2025, the number of startups founded which