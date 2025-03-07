Women-led technology startups struggle to overcome funding winter

As India marks another International Women's Day, the landscape for women-led tech startups remains largely unchanged. Year after year, their numbers continue to decline, and funding for these ventures is on a downward trajectory. This concerning trend has only been exacerbated by the prolonged funding winter.

In 2021, women-led startups secured a record $6.3 billion in funding. However, while male entrepreneurs raised $10.8 billion in 2024, women-led or women-founded companies attracted only $1 billion, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner of Rukam Capital, said the entrepreneurship ecosystem in India still doesn’t favour