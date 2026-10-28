PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: Forty-eight researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have featured in the 2026 update of a global database of top-cited scientists published in the Elsevier Data Repository, according to figures compiled by the university.

Based on citation data from Scopus, the database is widely referred to as the "World's Top 2% Scientists" list. It assesses researchers' citation impact across scientific disciplines, with separate categories for career-long and single-year performance.

Of the 48 Amrita researchers, 17 feature in the career-long category and 44 in the single-year category. Thirteen appear in both, taking the total number of individual researchers to 48.