8th edition of SHRM India HR Tech conference gets underway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 8th edition of SHRM India's HR Tech Conference commenced today at Novotel Hotel Convention Centre, Hyderabad. The theme of this year's Conference is "Game On!". The two-day conference will witness over 2100 attendees, 40+ sessions, 500+ corporate leaders, and 120+ speakers from around the globe engaging and discussing path-breaking innovations, evolving workplace practices, and cutting-edge technologies that shape Work, the Worker, and Workplaces.

Organizations across the world had to struggle to cope with the pandemic. Regardless of the difficult circumstances, they all contributed to smooth sailing. The proper guidance and effective leadership helped companies evade disastrous situations and instilled a sense of responsibility in their team members, making each one a 'change maker' in their own right. The goal of SHRMTECH22 is to motivate every team member to 'Cause The Effect' and be the change they want to see in the workplace.

Day one of the conference began with the welcome address by Johnny C Taylor, Jr, SHRM-SCP, President and CEO, SHRM, and Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC and MENA.

In the opening keynote address on "Keeping Calm in the Digital World : The Art of Bitfulness," Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys Technologies Limited and Tanuj Bhojwani, Fellow, iSPIRT Foundation, discussed the art of being effortlessly mindful of technology, peacefully co-existing with various devices, with the help of a framework to tune out the overwhelming noise of the internet.

In a special address, "Digital Culture driving Digital Transformation," Seema Nair, Senior EVP and Member, Chairman's Office, Reliance Industries Limited, discussed the actionable insights for leaders to improve digital leadership and culture in their organizations.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC and MENA, Said, "We welcome you all to the biggest ever gathering of the HR fraternity after the pandemic began. As HR professionals, we have succeeded in addressing the disruption caused by the pandemic. The SHRMTECH22 conference celebrates the never-say-die attitude and the ability to rise above challenges and thrive despite adversity with technology and what we have been through in recent years. SHRMTECH22 will highlight the latest innovations in WorkTech, from the most cutting-edge technology solutions to the most innovative ideas from the world's top ''TECH' minds."

She further added, "I am confident that the delegates will benefit from the engaging sessions by the eminent HR experts."

Alexander Alonso, PhD, SHRM-SCP-Chief Knowledge Officer, SHRM in a powerful talk, "Building Smart Managers for Smarter Workforce", emphasised how In the future of work, it's no longer going to be managers managing tasks of their teams-instead,, managers who can work with their teams to help create a balance between work and life.

Prasad Rajappan, Founder and CEO, ZingHR and Leena Sahijwani, HR Leader-Change Enabler, Tata Group, in a session, "Hallmark of future organisations; Prioritising People, Profit and the Planet", discussed how to enable people to bring their best versions to work, and ensure profitability of businesses, while keeping the sustainability in focus.

The prominent speakers today were Seema Nair, Senior EVP and Member, Chairman's Office, Reliance Industries Limited; Alexander Alonso, PhD, SHRM-SCP-Chief Knowledge Officer, SHRM; Rajesh Dhuddu, SVP and Global Head-Blockchain and Metaverse, Tech Mahindra; Raju Mistry, President and Global Chief People Officer, Cipla; Kalpana Bansal, Head-Careers, Competencies and Assessment, Reliance Industries Ltd, Jaspreet Bindra, Founder, Tech Whisperer Ltd, Rohit Thakur, CHRO, LEAD School; Mimi Brooks, CEO, Logical Design Solutions Inc and Geetha Kannan, CEO, Wequity and many more.

The day ended with a closing keynote by Dr Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Leadership Coach & Author and Saahil Mehta, Decluttering Coach, Mountaineer, Author & Entrepreneur, on discovering the steps to earning your path to fulfillment and living without regrets.

Cybersecurity and Emotional Wellbeing: Tech to the Rescue; Leading a 'B to Z' Workforce; Do Robots make better Managers?; Driving Innovation from the Middle were a few of the sessions on day one of the conferences.

In addition, the SHRM HR Influencers Ranking was launched during the day.

