BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Some songs trend for a moment. Some find a life of their own. Arz Kiya Hai has done both. The Coke Studio Bharat collaboration featuring Anuv Jain and Lost Stories has reached No. 1 on Spotify India's Top Songs chart, making it the first Coke Studio Bharat song to achieve the milestone. The track has been in the Spotify India Daily Chart for over a year, with its momentum extending globally as it also peaked at #71 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart. The collaboration brought together Anuv Jain's songwriting with Lost Stories' electronic-fusion sound, within the distinctive musical world of Coke Studio Bharat. For Jain, joining Coke Studio Bharat was a long-held ambition, while the track gave him an opportunity to explore the world of shayari through his own intimate songwriting style. The song, shaped by Rishab Joshi's contribution, brings together a deeply personal narrative with Coke Studio Bharat's collaborative sound.

Since its release in August 2025, Arz Kiya Hai has amassed 484 million audio streams, 260 million YouTube views and over 17 million pieces of user-generated content.. Its resonance has continued well beyond the country to global charts. Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati are where the song has found strong listener engagement. Its sustained presence on Spotify's charts points to a song that continues to find new listeners well beyond its release moment. Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain said, "When I made Arz Kiya Hai, I hoped it would find its way into people's lives, but I never imagined that even a year later it would still be finding new listeners and reach No. 1 on Spotify India. Being part of Coke Studio Bharat was a long-held dream, so bringing this song into that world was incredibly special. I think the most beautiful thing a song can do is live beyond the moment it was created, and Arz Kiya Hai has continued to do that in ways I couldn't have predicted. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who has listened, shared it, and made it part of their own moments."

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "'Arz Kiya Hai' captures the spirit of what Coke Studio Bharat stands for, bringing together distinctive sounds, creative perspectives and artists to create music that resonates across boundaries. Its continued presence on the charts a year after release is a testament to the song's enduring ability to connect with consumers and the love it continues to receive. It is incredibly rewarding to see the song continue to travel across audiences and geographies, while Anuv Jain's distinctive storytelling finds lasting resonance through Coke Studio Bharat." Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO, India & South Asia, and Senior Vice President of Strategy for Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMeA), Universal Music Group, said, "Arz Kiya Hai' has gone beyond being a hit. It has become part of the musical memory of a generation. Our philosophy has always been simple: back great artists, give them the freedom to be themselves, and great music will find its moment. Anuv Jain and Lost Stories created something honest, beautiful and unmistakably theirs, and India made it its own. That is what Coke Studio Bharat represents: an India confident in its culture, its artistry and its own voice. Hits come and go. When a song becomes part of people's lives, that's culture. That's the magic."

The milestone adds to the strong momentum of Coke Studio Bharat Season 4, which has continued to bring together a distinctive mix of artists, genres and regional sounds from across India. With tracks such as Ae Ajnabee, Bulleya Ve and Kachaudi Gali, Hoor and Hivde Ro Haar, finding strong audiences across streaming, video and social platforms, the season continues to spotlight the breadth of India's musical landscape and create music that resonates with listeners at home and around the world, long after release. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)