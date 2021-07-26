Aarialife wins Oracle NetSuite India Partner of the Year - West 2021

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://aarialife.com) Aarialife Technologies, a global (https://www.netsuite.com/portal/home.shtml) NetSuite Solution Provider and member of the Oracle NetSuite partner Program, was awarded the India Partner of the year for the Western region for 2021 in a recently concluded Partner kick off event by Oracle.
The Partner of the Year is awarded to the best partners in the country who have demonstrated expertise in Oracle Netsuite right from sales to implementation and created customer delight through the implementation of the world's no. 1 Cloud ERP Oracle Netsuite.
"We're thrilled to receive this recognition, especially the second time from our inception in 2018, and I'm incredibly proud of my team who made this award possible. This is a credit to our extraordinary team who truly makes the business of doing business simple through a leading Cloud ERP like Oracle NetSuite," said (https://in.linkedin.com/in/amitvprabhu) Amit Prabhu, General Manager India & ME - Aarialife Technologies.
Aarialife incorporated in 2018 in Pune, began its journey as a global Netsuite partner with presence in India, Canada and UAE. Since then, the company has helped 300+ clients across 14 countries in the digital transformation journey in adoption of cloud business applications like Netsuite and (https://www.zoho.com/partners/find-partner-profile.html?partnerid=5cbd3d48da981c1ab8a6f85c87d9fb56) Zoho.
"Our experienced core team who have more than 15+ years of Netsuite experience is one of the key reasons for our success and we stay poised to take on new challenges regardless of the complexity or size of our customers," added Amit. "Receiving this recognition strengthens our resolve to continue on the journey to be among the top partners in the region and we thank Oracle Netsuite team for their support and recognition."
The Partner of the Year award is presented annually to partners of NetSuite's Partner Program. "We are pleased to once again recognise Aarialife as Partner of the Year - West," said (https://in.linkedin.com/in/faisal-siddique-4627b810) Faisal Siddique, Manager of Channel Sales, Oracle NetSuite. "Aarialife has helped us meet increasing demand for cloud ERP platform with their experienced consultants supporting our mutual customers."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
