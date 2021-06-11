Anant Khandelwal's Indian Wedding Planners expands destination wedding portfolio by launching one stop wedding portal - IWP Select

IWP Select is a one-stop wedding portal where couples from across the globe can swiftly select their wedding destination with help from the experts

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/SRV Media): The D-day is the most important day of every couple's life, and due to Bollywood's infamous 'Big Fat Indian Weddings,' it is almost every bride's dream now. And, making these dreams come true is India's ace wedding planners - Anant Khandelwal's specialty.

With an aim to offer customized, seamless and holistic wedding planning experience, Anant Khandelwal has announced the launch of India's largest wedding planning portal - IWP Select for the soon-to-be-married. The wedding portal is an extension of Jaipur-Delhi-based boutique company Indian Wedding Planners, a brand under AMK Hospitality India Pvt. Ltd.

IWP Select is a one-stop wedding portal where couples from across the globe can swiftly plan their entire wedding with the experts. The wedding portal offers an end-to-end solution for planning, shortlisting, and finalizing all-sized wedding events, small, intimate, large, extravagant, destination and international weddings.IWP - Indian Wedding Planners offer bespoke destination weddings in India or abroad. The team of talented and experienced planners assist customers to avail the best offers across selection of destinations or decor team; from arranging dazzling cocktail events to creating majestic pandals for pheras for a grand wedding. IWP have created magical weddings in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Agra, along with 100+ exotic locations.

They have also arranged venues like Big Palace weddings for couples across the globe. IWP has grown to be one of the fore-runners in the industry catering to gorgeous destinations across India, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and many more. IWP also combines Luxury Hotel Options with wedding planning services.

Anant Khandelwal, Director, Indian Wedding Planners said, "We have created an exciting, broad vision at the Indian Wedding Planners and constantly finding new ways to improve and simplify the wedding planning process. We bring style and detail to every project; each wedding is planned and customized to reflect the couple's personalities and every element is executed to perfection. Personally, it brings me content to make so many couples happy by turning their one-in-a-million dream wedding into a reality. With the new IWP SELECT wedding portal, we are coming up with new ideas and services to help couple's family find wedding destinations easily and turn their dream wedding into a reality."

In a very short time, Anant Khandelwal's Indian Wedding Planners (IWP) has managed reputable clientele including national and international celebrities, businessmen, and members of the showbiz world. As a pioneering end-to-end destination wedding planner, IWP takes the onus of managing the entire wedding, all the way from assisting the family in finalizing the venue to ensuring that guests are safe on the flight back home.

They also specializes in listing unexplored destinations and transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. IWP's extensive experience teamed with the dreamy ideas of to-be-wed couples for their special day can help create a wedding that is both, memorable and magical.

Anant Khandelwal commented, "As our client's special day approaches, a lot of the pieces of the puzzle seem amiss or are simply too cumbersome to be arranged. At this juncture, a wedding planner like IWP can step-in and facilitate the entire process, make it simpler and harmonious for the client. We ensure that our clients enjoy their best days of life without worrying about trivial things and indulge in the celebration to their heart's content."

IWP's mission include to provide an experiential yet hassle-free process in choosing the perfect wedding destination for the Big Day. The team of IWP takes care of all elaborate and minuscule task; right from booking the best of wedding vendors, facilitating with some spectacular decor alternatives to helping finalize on the best photographers, artists, and entertainers. They are the would-be-weds' trusted associate responsible for the Big Day.

