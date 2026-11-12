PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: API Holdings Limited, an Indian digital healthcare platform, today announced that it has gone live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with YASH Technologies, a global technology services and systems integration provider, as its implementation partner. With this deployment, brings both the finance and procurement function across the group on a single cloud platform, strengthening financial control and providing leadership with a consolidated view of business performance. Digital healthcare platform builds a cloud-based digital core on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, strengthening financial control and visibility across the group. "YASH has been a strategic partner in building the financial foundation for our next phase of growth," said Rahul Guha, Managing Director and CEO, API Holdings. "The program, internally known as Project SACH, gives us the visibility and controls to guide investment across our businesses. We look forward to building on this work as we expand our healthcare ecosystem and pursue our technology-enabled growth strategy."

API Holdings operates a unified healthcare ecosystem serving consumers, pharmacies, healthcare providers, and diagnostic networks. As its businesses expanded, separate legacy finance systems made it harder to standardize processes, manage rising transaction volumes, and track performance among entities. The company selected YASH as its implementation partner to lead this transformation and establish a digital core aligned with its technology-enabled growth strategy. As healthcare organizations scale, having a unified and intelligent digital core becomes critical for maintaining control, agility, and transparency. By bringing finance and procurement onto SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, API Holdings has established a common platform that strengthens governance, enhances visibility across its businesses, and supports data-driven decision-making. We are proud to support API Holdings on this important milestone as it continues to expand and innovate across the healthcare ecosystem," said Rahul Baheti, Chief Growth Officer, SAP India.

The new platform spans more than 35 company codes, 200 profit centers, and 60 interfaces. YASH standardized finance and procurement processes across the group and configured financial controls and multi-level approval workflows, establishing a consistent governance framework. To support financial reporting at this scale, YASH also deployed SAP® Build Process Automation bots to load customer and vendor transaction data into the platform. These automated daily data loads cover more than 200,000 transactions and supply the data used in the company's daily and monthly financial reporting. "A digital core needs to support how an enterprise operates," said MVR Kumar, Business Head, YASH Technologies. "For API Holdings, that meant bringing its healthcare businesses under a common financial framework and using automation to support daily reporting. Our consulting-led approach combines deep contextual industry knowledge with SAP expertise to help enterprises put their business strategies into practice."

The API Holdings engagement draws on YASH's global SAP practice, combining business consulting with capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition implementation, integration, and automation. YASH offers advisory services, global rollouts, cloud migration, and managed services to help enterprises in India and international markets accelerate their digital transformation. The practice is supported by industry specialists and dedicated centers of excellence focused on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, SAP® Business AI Platform, supply chain management, human capital management, and other core solutions. About API Holdings API Holdings is India's largest digital healthcare platform (based on GMV of products and services sold for the year ended March 31, 2021) which operates an integrated, end-to-end business solving the healthcare needs of consumers through technology and fulfilment capabilities. Our custom-built technology platform aims to provide each stakeholder in the healthcare value-chain benefits of an interconnected network. We work closely with and build services for consumers, pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors and clinics, and diagnostic labs. Our growing nationwide presence, the connected ecosystem approach, and multiple synergistic offerings have enabled us to build relationships with various stakeholders of the healthcare value chain.

About YASH Technologies YASH Technologies helps enterprises reimagine what's possible and accelerate transformation with an AI-first, consultative, value-centric approach. As a global technology integrator, YASH brings together strategic advisory, deep industry expertise, and innovative accelerators to deliver business outcomes at scale. By embedding AI across frameworks and services, YASH enables organizations to modernize applications, unlock value from business data, optimize infrastructure and create secure, intuitive experiences for their employees, customers and partners. Headquartered in the U.S. and with an extensive network of global delivery centers, YASH serves clients across six continents. The company is appraised at CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 and certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000:2011. Learn more at https://www.yash.com/.

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