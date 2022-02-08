Aurawoo facilitating Jobs in Japan for Indian Candidates in 14 sectors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A Memorandum of Cooperation on movement of specified skilled workers to Japan from India for a maximum period of up to five years has been signed by India and Japan on 18th January 2021.

The MoC covers 14 categories of specified skills under which skilled workers from India who meet the skills requirement and Japanese language tests would be eligible for employment in Japan.

There are 14 specified industry fields that offer (https://www.aurawoo.com/jobs/japan) Jobs in Japan under SSW category these are nursing care (caregiving), building cleaning management, machine parts & tooling industries, industrial machinery industry, electric, electronics, and information industries, construction industry, shipbuilding, and ship machinery industry, automobile repair and maintenance, aviation industry, hospitality sector, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, food and beverages and food services sector.

Great Job opportunity for Indian Candidates to work in Japan

(https://www.aurawoo.com) Aurawoo signed an exclusive MOU with Japanese organisations to provide language training, skill training, and cultural training to Indian candidates. Aurawoo also helps candidates in interview preparation and assists Indian candidates in obtaining the best job prospects in Japan.

Aurawoo is having a job order of 3000 candidates which needs to be fulfilled in 2022. Aurawoo is a start-up company recognized by the Department For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India with certificate number DIPP93880.

Director of the company Priyank Shrivastava said that Aurawoo helps businesses across the world to optimise and build their diversified workforces, work culture, talent by providing best language, technical, and skill training to the candidates. He added that MOU between Japan and India will help Indian job seekers in getting great Job opportunities in Japan. Shrivastava also added that skill-based training is the future of workforce. Rajan Sharma Head of Program mentioned that with just language and technical training of 11 months the candidate from India can be placed in the multinational companies of japan for 5 years.

Aurawoo Program includes Japanese Language Training, Technical Training, Skill Training, Japanese Culture Training, Job matching, Interview Preparation, and Placement.

Benefits to the Job Seeker Candidates

1. The average salary of Rs. 1,60,000 under TITP and Rs. 1,90,000 under SSW Category per month.

2. 100% Guaranteed Job Placement in Japan to the candidates who have cleared the Japanese Language & Skill Test.

3. Free Visa and Flight Tickets from India to Japan and Japan to India.

4. Free Accommodation, Commuting, Health and Social Insurance by the Company.

5. Government approved Job Order attested by embassy of Japan.

Job Categories in Japan

There are two job categories available for Indians who are willing to work in Japan. The first one (https://www.mofa.go.jp/mofaj/ca/fna/ssw/us/index.html) SSW and Second one is TITP. In April 2019, Japan established a new status of residence, "Specified Skilled Worker (SSW)", to welcome capable specialists from overseas countries to work in certain Japanese industrial fields, to function as workers ready to take on jobs without prior training. This page will introduce information for those that want to play an active role in Japan by making use of the expertise and skills they have cultivated so far.

TITP (Technical Intern Training Program) program is run by Japanese government that facilitates international workers to work for up to 5 years in Japan and learn Japanese way of working. To amplify the impetus on making India the skill capital of the world, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, has initiated several measures.

One such noteworthy measure is the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan. The MoC was signed on October 17, 2017, to significantly expand the bilateral cooperation between India and Japan in the skill development sector.

Website: (https://www.aurawoo.com)

