Ayursetu announces name change to AAYUSETU

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Ayursetu, an industry leader in producing Ayurvedic and Herbal products has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as (https://aayusetu.com/)AAYUSETU, effective immediately.
AAYUSETU is always looking for opportunities to promote the Indian System of Herbs and Ayurveda across the world with authentic cosmetic and wellness products for the benefit of the body, mind, and spirit.
This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. The company has recently launched its hair care line XQUISIT. The new name is also reflective of the growing product family. The ownership and staff have not changed.
Sharing her excitement Jhanvi Gupta, Co-founder, AAYUSETU said "We are overwhelmed by the love the users have showered on the new haircare line we launched two weeks back. And realized it is appropriate to rebrand our company to more specifically reflect our growth and the increasing consumer trust. However, the name has changed but the vision hasn't. Now, we are even more motivated and devoted to providing the purest and best of products that are free of any harmful chemicals to our users."
AAYUSETU was established in 2019 with a vision to promote the Ancient Vedic Science of India, Ayurveda. The company's registered office is in Bathinda, Punjab with an international office in Ontario, Canada.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
