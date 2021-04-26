BA Pass 3 to launch on Filmybox app on May 1st, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): Director-producer Narendra Singh is back with the third instalment of the BA Pass franchise, BA Pass 3. Besides this, he is all set to go digital and launch Filmybox app with the release of the film on May 1st, 2021.

The film revolves around those unwanted relationships, which are made, and then they are punished as well. BA Pass 3 narrates the story of a jobless Anshul and how his life changes upside down when he meets a married woman and gets into a relationship with her.

Excited Narendra Singh shares, "I am super thrilled on the launch of Filmybox app and celebration doubles up as BA Pass 3 would be the first film to stream on it. I am glad that this pandemic has pushed me to go digital as audiences are excessively consuming digital content on OTT."

Talking further on the plans ahead about the Filmybox app, he reveals, "We have lined up 30 original movies and 10 web series across all genres to be released in the year 2021. The content will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali and will include more languages in the future."

The film is produced and directed by Narendra Singh. It is penned by Deep Chugh and Narendra Singh and shot by ace cinematographer Anmol Dhiman. The music is composed by Altaaf-Manny and stars Sunny Sachdeva, Ankita Chouhan, Armaan Sandhu, Ankita Sahu in the pivotal roles.

