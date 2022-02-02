Birla Cellulose aims 'Net Zero Carbon emissions across all its operations by 2040'

You would like to read
- Grasim Industries lays the foundation stone for Aditya Birla Public School at Pallipalayam, Tamil Nadu, a major weaving and spinning hub
- Miss Divine Beauty 2021: Introduces new award 'Beauty with a Responsibility'
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited shines again, reports 277% growth in PAT in Q1FY22 (YOY)
- Integrated cement plant of RCCPL, wholly owned subsidiary of Birla Corporation Limited, inaugurated at Mukutban, taking group capacity to 20 million tons
- Stronger focus on CSR marks Teleperformance's 20 year celebration in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of Grasim Industries Ltd. a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, today announced its goal to bring down its net carbon emissions to zero across all its operations by 2040, with a possibility to reach it earlier by 2035.
This is the most ambitious target set by any company in the Man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) industry globally.
The company also targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity to half by 2030 from the baseline of 2019. Birla Cellulose's commitment to carbon neutrality and GHG reductions includes scope 1, scope 2, scope 3 emissions, and the carbon sequestration in managed forests and are derived using science-based methods.
Birla Cellulose's net-zero announcement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 & 13 on climate change and affordable and clean energy.
Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, H K Agarwal, Managing Director Grasim Industries Ltd and Business Director, Birla Cellulose said, "This is a natural progression in Birla Cellulose's global leadership in the area of sustainability. Birla Cellulose's climate target is at the core of its business strategy that aims to address climate change-related risks and adapt to changing consumer preferences for more sustainable, nature-based, and low emission products." He added, "With a legacy of innovation in the MMCF industry spanning seven decades, Birla Cellulose continues to work on cutting-edge technologies that will accelerate this transition."
The roadmap would include increased use of renewable energy in its processes, investment in innovative low emission technologies, net positive carbon sequestration in its managed forests, and a sharp focus on circular fashion.
Currently, around 40% of the energy for the global operations of Birla Cellulose comes from renewable sources. In addition to this, in an assessment carried by E & Y in 2019, the carbon sequestered in its directly managed forests exceeded the entire scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from global sites during the year.
Birla Cellulose leads the industry in sustainability practices such as sustainable forestry (ranked #1 in Canopy Hot Button Ranking 2021) and has set the industry benchmark for the lowest water intensity for viscose and lyocell production. It has recently commissioned the first Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) plant in the MMCF industry globally and has the largest social responsibility program in the industry.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor