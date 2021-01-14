Blessed to be a part of a Salman Khan Film, says Actor Garrvil Mohan

You would like to read
- Board of ZEE approves acquisition of film production and distribution business of Zee Studios
- Film 'Poonam' Wins Best Short Film, Best Actress and Best Actor Awards for 2020 at 7th Art Independent International Film Festival
- With 16 awards and 23 Film Festivals, Filmmaker-Actor Jayesh Jaidka makes India proud
- India's Diorama International Film Festival begins across five continents today
- Film 'Poonam' is screening to great applause after winning 2 more awards
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Can We Have It All?" Is a debate since ages and Actor Garrvil Mohan proves versatility. Not only an actor, but also a performing artist, dancer, an entertainer, he has notched the role of Pablo, a photo - journalist in Zee 5 Kagaaz film lately, produced by Salman Khan.
Prior to this he had played an array of roles in feature films such as Junooniyat (2016) Hacked (2020) and Dil Bechara (2020).
The journey started as a child artist in 1996's Shaanti where Garrvil was conquering as a stage artist in the world of theatre. Having done 50 shows of 4 different plays, his prominence was visible in plays by tPot Productions. Pursuing his dreams and passion for more than eight years, he got acknowledged in "Girl In The City" web series starring Mithila Palkar.
Other web series such as "Zindabaad" and "Holy Cross" showcased his trial of different genres. He forayed in short films and commercials as well. The latter involves digital commercials such as Cars 24, Garnier, Spice Mobile, Uber and many more. Also for his web series, he bagged 2 nominations at Indian Television Academy Awards ITA 2019 under the category "Best Actor Male - Popular".
Pertaining his singing, he is trained in classical music and dancing is inherent within him. Lastly, as an entertainer, he had hosted several events too. By being into several realms of art, he has the opportunity to share screen with fantastic actors like Satish Kaushik, Pankaj Tripathi in his recently released film, "Kaagaz".
Talking about his upcoming project - Garrvil is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika' starring Sunny Leone.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor