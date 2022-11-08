BOLT EARTH announces launch of new fast-charging network across Major Highways in India

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/PNN): BOLT EARTH today announces its plans for deploying a nationwide fast-charging network across India's state and national highways, to further electrify interstate travel in India. The rollout involves electrifying all major highways across the country with Fast-Charging Solutions that will help all commuters of all EV categories including 2, 3 and 4-wheelers.

The company has partnered with the connected mobility and wayside amenities platform Highway Delite to help identify profitable locations along national highways to establish fast-charging parks.

Through this endeavor, BOLT EARTH aims to deploy 10,000+ Fast-Charging stations by the end of 2025, covering 22+ key National and State highways pan-India.

BOLT EARTH's new highway offering is a step towards building strong partnerships with retail, state infrastructure, and public investors. The company expects that partners like Highway Delite will help position BOLT EARTH as the premier fast-charging solution provider in the country as India grows its EV sales over the next decade.

Significant Partnership for BOLT EARTH

As a wayside solution provider specializing in route planning and highway pitstop aggregation, the partnership between BOLT EARTH and Highway Delite is a logical next step to making India's highways EV-ready.

Highway Delite is well-positioned with its significant on-ground presence and teams across India. Their presence has given them rich insights into what services highway commuters need, including restaurants, hotels, medical facilities--and now, most importantly --charging stations.

"The synergies between BOLT EARTH's cutting-edge charging solutions and Highway Delite's service expertise and workforce will help us implement and manage a robust highway fast-charging network," said Rajesh Kumar, Highway Delite Founder.

Going forward, BOLT EARTH and Highway Delite have identified 300+ strategic locations across major state and national highways with footfalls of 1000+ users each day as most suitable for immediate fast-charging deployment.

BOLT EARTH and Highway Delite will focus on electrifying all key highways in the long term with free cash flow reinvested into the enterprise to generate higher investor returns.

Additional Partnerships and Deployments

BOLT EARTH is making rapid strides toward building strategic partnerships with retail and public investors.

"We've deployed a successful retail investor model to offer a win-win partnership for all stakeholders. Retail investors are welcome to approach BOLT EARTH to invest in the charging stations we deploy in partnership with Highway Delite," said Santosh Charan, Head of Strategic Partnerships at BOLT EARTH.

BOLT EARTH is focused on building partnerships with oil giants in India such as (IOCL, HPCL, BPCL among others), to further enhance fast-charging availability in the country by deploying fast charging stations in their existing locations on highways across India. Additionally, BOLT EARTH is actively partnering with companies in the public sector with access to key highway locations and route planning similar to Highway Delite.

With the Delhi Government recently acknowledging and awarding BOLT EARTH as the "CPO with the most number of charging points in Delhi", the company looks to bring its scalable fast charging network capabilities to India's state and national highways, further solidifying the case for EVs by making charging accessible to all, irrespective of where they are located across India.

These initiatives will help BOLT EARTH continue to generate growth and provide a solid basis for provisioning the sustainable development of the next paradigm in private and public transportation.

Highway Delite is India's largest connected mobility and wayside amenities platform. It serves 1 million+ customers and offers 200K+ connected service stations and 100,000+km of verified highway routes. The company offers services across highways, including amenities ratings, EV charging stations, FASTag logistical tracking devices, GPS, insurance, and roadside assistance. For more information on Highway Delite, visit (https://highwaydelite.com/#/home).

Follow: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/highway-delite) LinkedIn, Facebook, (https://twitter.com/highwaydelite/photo) Twitter

BOLT EARTH is on a mission to push emerging markets toward cleaner mobility. Today, the company is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solution provider in India, with 15K+ charging points live in 300+cities and growing! BOLT EARTH offers charging solutions for individuals, businesses, real estate operators, and the government. For more information on BOLT EARTH, visit (https://bolt.earth).

Follow: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/boltearth) LinkedIn, (https://www.facebook.com/BOLTEarth) Facebook, (https://twitter.com/bolt_earth) Twitter

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)