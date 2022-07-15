BriBooks completes USD 1.5M in pre-seed funding to launch the first AI Powered writing platform for children

You would like to read
Singapore, July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BriBooks, an AI-powered writing and publishing platform for children, today announced that it has exited stealth mode and has raised USD 1.5 million in pre-seed funding. Amidst the unprecedented disruption in education, caused by COVID-19, BriBooks takes on one of the world's major education problems - children stopped reading and writing for pleasure and the older they are, the less they read. In the US, less than 5 per cent of K-12 students enjoy reading while according to research, writing and reading are more likely to determine a child's future than their social or economic background.
"As every educator knows, writing for pleasure, and starting at an early age is the most effective way to excel academically and enjoy superior mental health," says Ami Dror, Founder and CEO of BriBooks. "By providing kids with a digital writing experience, BriBooks makes writing fun and engaging. Using a wide selection of professional book themes and pre-designed pages, the young authors get to visualize their book as they write it. We provide the young authors with a combination of visual triggers, open-ended questions, gaming hooks and storytelling tools, allowing them to easily write, publish and sell their books on BriBooks, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble."
The global children's books market size is expected to grow from USD 16.9 billion in 2020 to USD 21.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8 per cent and BriBooks disrupts this category by offering fast and low-cost authoring, editing, printing and distribution solutions within one platform.
"Our customers are parents, children, and educators," added Paurush Pandit and Abhishek Kumar, BriBooks Co-founders. "When it comes to creativity or imagination, kids have a clear advantage over adults. They love inventing and telling stories and BriBooks empowers them to share their books, participate in the world's best writing contests, and even get global recognition for their books. Children, parents, and educators can now write books for free on (https://www.bribooks.com)."
BriBooks is the world's first children's creative writing platform, enabling children and families to learn creative writing and publish their books with the assistance of BriBooks' Artificial Intelligence writing engine and share their stories with the world.
