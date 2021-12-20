CBSE 10th 12thTerm 2 Boards 2022: Chapter-wise Mock Tests Uploaded: Time Table, Syllabus & Teacher's Take

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/Mediawire): CBSE has successfully taken the Term 1 Board Exams for students of class 10th and 12th in MCQ format.
With the completion of these exams, students are eagerly waiting for the upcoming guidelines for the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022.
But, instead of waiting for the new guidelines, students can start preparing for the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022, as per the guidelines issued by the CBSE in the starting phase of academic session 2021-22.
CBSE has even released the timetable for various subjects on its official website. In addition to that, students can also check out the Chapter-wisemock tests as per the CBSE Guidelines for Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Class 10 & 12.
It is very important for the students appearing for the CBSE term 2 board examination to be aware of the important information that CBSE keeps on updating.
Below is various useful information regarding the timetable release and mock tests updates
CBSE term 2 exam timetable
For the term 2 board exams, CBSE is planning to take the descriptive exams unlike term 1.
The term 2 exams will be conducted for 2 hours and students will encounter questions related to case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions.
Both of the term exams will collectively contribute to the final board results of the students.
In any inevitable circumstances, if the descriptive exams won't be feasible. Then CBSE will proceed further with the MCQ-based examination.
Students can check the bifurcated-syllabus with the marking scheme on the official website of CBSE. In addition to that, CBSE has also launched a timetable for various subjects that students can easily refer to.
Here's the recommended link for CBSE Syllabus | Time Table Class 10 & 12 For Term 2 Board Exams 2022: (https://cbseacademic.nic.in/Term-wise-curriculum_2022.html)Term-wise-curriculum_2022.html
Chapter-Wise Mock Tests Uploaded
Term 2 board exams will be conducted in March or April 2022. To facilitate the students with the handy and up-to-the-mark preparation, CBSE has even released the chapter-wise mock tests.
The mock tests are specifically designed by keeping the rationalized syllabus in mind.
Students will encounter the questions for every chapter to get holistic preparation material for their CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. Moreover, this will help the students to get clarity about the important concepts.
Mock-tests will cover all the typologies (objective & subjective) that will be asked in the term 2 board exams. So, they will act as a great gateway to help students get a clear picture of the type of questions that they will encounter on the day of the exam.
This will help them a lot to prepare in the right direction and stay focused on the board exams. Students can also study with these CBSE Chapter-wise Mock Test | Question BanksClass 10 & 12 for Term 2 Board Exams 2022, and you will get: Strictly as per the CBSE Term 2 SyllabusClass 10 & 12 for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)
* These CBSE Chapter-wise Mock Test | Question BanksClass 10 & 12 for Term 2 Board Exams 2022 include Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions
* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-
I. Stand- Alone MCQs,
II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason
III. Case-based MCQs.
* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions
* Most Likely Question Typologies for Term 2 Board Exams 2022
* These CBSE Chapter-wise Mock Test | Question BanksClass 10 & 12 for Term 2 Board Exams 2022 include Cognitive Exam Preparation Tools for Term 2 Boards (Mind maps, Mnemonics, Revision Notes, Concept Video Based Hybrid Learning)
Here is the recommended link for CBSE Chapter-wise Mock Test | Question BanksClass 10 for Term 2 Board Exams 2022: -(https://oswaalbooks.com/collections/cbse/class-10+Question-Bank-term-2?utm_source=toi & utm_medium=online+pr+term+2+cbse & utm_campaign=class+10)(https://bit.ly/32jDfRm)
CBSE Chapter-wise Mock Test | Question BanksClass 12 for Term 2 Board Exams 2022: (https://oswaalbooks.com/collections/cbse/class-12+Question-Bank-term-2?utm_source=toi & utm_medium=online+pr+term+2+cbse & utm_campaign=class+12)(https://bit.ly/3mjeNHf)
The students must appear for the term 2 exams as well. Because according to the bifurcated syllabus of CBSE, both terms are equally important.
And both of them will contribute to the final board score. So, stay tuned for more latest updates!!
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRu_cZcJXs4" rel=)
Teacher's Take:
Since the Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 are also subjective-based, likely to be in Offline Mode; it would a challenging task for teacher to cover up the remaining half of the syllabus for Term 2 in 2 months' time.
This is what, most of the teachers are planning upon syllabus completion on time. Teachers need to put in extra effort, if classes continue in online mode to ensure their students are well-versed with concept clarity.
