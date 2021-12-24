CBSE Class 10 12 Term 1 result update: No student will fail or pass this year!

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 1 exam have come to an end.

Students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Term 1 results as well as for instructions for Term 2 exams.

Once students get these things clear, it would be much easier for them to start up with the preparation for CBSETerm 2.

Speculations reveal that CBSE is planning to announce the results within the time frame of 10 days after the completion of the exams.

But, in addition to that, there are some important instructions as well that students must be well-versed with regarding the upcoming Term 22022 examinations.

These instructions are already present on the official website. And they implement to the students of both classes 10 and 12.

Below are some of the key takeaways that students must be aware of.

Results for term 1: No one will Fail or Pass

There is no official date announcement about the results for theClass 10 and 12 Terms 1 Exams. But it is being said that the results will be declared shortly in January.

CBSE is already collating the marks of internal assessments from the respective schools to make the result for the CBSE Term 1 Exams.

Students must note that these results wouldn't declare any student as pass or fail. These results will only give the marks secured by the students in the respective subjects.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided not to fail or pass any students of classes 10 and 12. It is such a relief for those students who had found the CBSETerm 1 Exams challenging.

The board has decided not to fail or pass the students yet as only marks will be given to the students for CBSETerm 1 Exams. They concluded that the students would only get the final merit after the CBSE Term 2 Exam happened.

The merit list of students will include the Term 1 marks, Term 2 marks, and the internal marks also.

Students should start focussing on their CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 preparation at the earliest to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Important instructions for CBSE Term 2 exams

CBSE has planned to conduct the Term 2 Exams descriptively in March or April. These exams will be conducted in an offline fashion in the respective centres allotted by the CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Exams will be conducted from 50% of the syllabus. The syllabus for all the subjects is already present on the official website. Students should check them at the earliest and start with the preparation.

It has already been declared that term 1 will contribute to a minimum of 50% of weightage in the overall result. But the exact ratio will be shared shortly. Students should keep on checking the official website.

It the mandatory for the students to appear for both the CBSE Term examinations. There will be no average marks given to the students if they fail to appear for any of the term examinations.

Final Thoughts

Students should take their term 2 examinations seriously. No matter what the result will be in January. But the students should start preparing for the term 2 exams.

Both the terms will be mandatory and students can't take any of the terms lightly.

Students should start practicing answer writing for term 2 to gain their speed and accuracy.

For more updates, stay tuned and check the official website.

