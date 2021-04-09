SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Choice Equity Broking in pact to acquire 100% stake in Escorts Securities Limited

April 09, 2021 11:30 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Choice International Limited logo

You would like to read

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mumbai-based Choice Equity Broking Private Limited on Thursday has entered into an agreement to acquired 100 per cent stake in New Delhi based Escorts Securities Limited.

The acquisition entails mainly the broking business and will be completed within the next six months, subject to necessary statutory approvals.

"The buyout shall bring in operational synergies and shall augment the profitability of Choice Equity Broking with its increasing clientele," said Kamal Poddar, managing director of the BSE-listed Choice International and the holding company of Choice Equity Broking.

Without disclosing the consideration for the acquisition, Poddar said that Choice Equity Broking (https://choicebroking.in) ranked among the top 30 brokerage houses, will continue to explore inorganic growth through more such initiatives.

Established in 1996, Escorts Securities, with a net-worth of approximately Rs 13 crore as on March 31, 2021, is an unlisted public limited company and a subsidiary of Escorts Group Limited.

In 2018, Choice Equity Broking had acquired Kochi-based Inditrade Capital Ltd (formerly JRG Securities) for a consideration of Rs 32 crore followed by acquisition of stockbroking and commodity business of Pune-based NG Rathi Group for an undisclosed amount.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Choice Equity Broking in pact to acquire 100% stake in Escorts Securities Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mumbai-based Choice Equity Broking Private Limited on Thursday has entered into an agreement to acquired 100 per cent stake in New Delhi based Escorts Securities Limited.

The acquisition entails mainly the broking business and will be completed within the next six months, subject to necessary statutory approvals.

"The buyout shall bring in operational synergies and shall augment the profitability of Choice Equity Broking with its increasing clientele," said Kamal Poddar, managing director of the BSE-listed Choice International and the holding company of Choice Equity Broking.

Without disclosing the consideration for the acquisition, Poddar said that Choice Equity Broking (https://choicebroking.in) ranked among the top 30 brokerage houses, will continue to explore inorganic growth through more such initiatives.

Established in 1996, Escorts Securities, with a net-worth of approximately Rs 13 crore as on March 31, 2021, is an unlisted public limited company and a subsidiary of Escorts Group Limited.

In 2018, Choice Equity Broking had acquired Kochi-based Inditrade Capital Ltd (formerly JRG Securities) for a consideration of Rs 32 crore followed by acquisition of stockbroking and commodity business of Pune-based NG Rathi Group for an undisclosed amount.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22