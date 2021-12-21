'Code Name Abdul' actor Ashok Chaudhary calls Bollywood a tough game

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/GIPR): Ashok Chaudhary who plays the role of RAW agent Stalin in 'Code Name Abdul' hit theatres recently. This Film and Television Institute of India graduate who has featured in popular Indian soaps, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kkavyanjali' discusses how he landed the role in the film. In an industry that'd riddled with allegations of nepotism, Chaudhry says he got it fair and square. "Multiple auditions later, I got the part," he tells us.

Admitting that it was a tough one, he calls this serendipity. "I had auditioned for a small part but the director called me after a week and asked me to tape a scene from, 'The Prisoners.' I locked myself in the basement of my house and taped it. Once I sent it, the director asked me to tape the scenes for the roles of two different RAW agents in the film. I was told that I was in, but the role that I would be playing wasn't revealed to me. When I met the director at his home he asked me which role I liked the best and I said that I was keen of playing the role of RAW agent Stalin for which I had not auditioned. The director immediately offered the role to me. It is not fair to say that merit has no place. But as a young actor aiming for big stuff here, I know I have to be relentless and persistent to land parts. This is just the beginning."

The film stars Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead and talking about his experience of working with the actress, Ashok says, "Initially I was nervous about sharing screen space with Tanishaa because she is from an illustrious family. Working with her was fascinating because she has mastered her craft. She would do the same scene ten times and give ten different variations. And she knew which version was working. I haven't developed that skill as yet. She is a wonderful collaborator on set."

Other projects in this method actor's kitty include Payal Kapadia's untitled film, in which he essays the role of a weather forecaster from the 1970s, British film 'Ascendancy' and Hindi film 'Rom Kom' in which he will be essaying the role of an actor.

