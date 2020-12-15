Concrete Show India is now World of Concrete India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India, India's leading B2B events organiser, has announced that its expo, the Concrete Show India (CSI), dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector, will begin operating under the name of World of Concrete India, the largest and oldest Concrete Show in the world.

Organised originally by the erstwhile UBM India, the Concrete Show India has, over the years, been a niche platform focusing on core technologies, processes, applications, and practices in the construction and Infrastructure segment.

On the other hand, the World of Concrete India (WOC) is a global Informa Markets property that had originally been bought from Hanley Wood, before expanding its reach to China and Europe. The rebranding to World of Concrete India reflects both the evolution of the show as well as its vision for the future with an optimal participation from coveted brands and international players.

The country's economy and the construction industry both have faced adversity following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. The shift to the World of Concrete brand is in sync with this movement in the market where the industry is looking forward to revival.

According to an industry research, a sense of normalcy in the real estate and infrastructure industry is expected by Q2 2021, keeping in mind the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine, decrease in number of COVID cases and the gradual global travel permissions.

The World of Concrete India expo will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai from 20 May to 22 May 2021 in a physical format.

"As part of Informa Markets in India's focus on rebuilding, developing and expanding business, we are delighted to be a part of the elite World of Concrete platform, while introducing its heritage, history and potential to our domestic market. Over the years, the Concrete Show India (CSI) has been an able platform for the construction and Infrastructure segment," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, speaking on the new development.

"As a part of World of Concrete, and keeping in mind the evolving requirements of the industry, our objective will be to enhance our customer orientation and value proposition towards this key sector. The World of Concrete Las Vegas is the destination for concrete and masonry professionals worldwide with more than 115 countries represented and World of Concrete India will surely benefit from leveraging the global brand for a greater number of key domestic and foreign manufacturers, networking, insights, educational programs, bi-monthly newsletter, year-round website, , high octane, content-driven conferences," added Yogesh Mudras.

"While the pandemic has caused a disturbance for the industry in India, a certain cautious optimism is finding its way back, where additionally, rural and semi-urban demand is poised to create some buoyancy for a return to the growth path in the next fiscal (2021-22). A number of new trends have come into play, such as safety measures, the labour situation, cost control methods, and environment protection, among others. This will enable WOC to play an important role in analyzing the currents of the industry," Yogesh Mudras further said.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)