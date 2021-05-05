Cranfield University: Developing future leaders in technology and management

You would like to read
- Cranfield University: The UKs specialist Technology and Management postgraduate University with a global reputation
- Milton recognized as "Brand of the Year" second time in a row at the World Branding Awards 2020-2021
- Arun Rajamani joins Cambridge to lead South Asia region
- Embassy Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge launch a commercial real estate investment and development platform across India and close first flagship project in Bengaluru
- Cambridge International D.A.V. Public School wins Collins Coding Championship
New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Today, educational institutes like Cranfield University, UK, have various MSc and Management courses to benefit every aspiring student.
The university has more than 100 courses, full-time and part-time, which cover a broad range of subjects where graduates can go on to help solve the big issues facing society, from decarbonizing transport systems to delivering more sustainable industrial processes.
Cranfield University, set in the heart of the UK's Cambridge, Milton Keynes, Oxford arc, focuses on attracting students and faculty worldwide to learn in the best environment. Cranfield offers courses around diverse fields including Aerospace, Defence and Security, Environment and Agrifood, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Transport Systems and Water, alongside Leadership and Management.
The courses offered at Cranfield University addresses real-world issues including, sustainable aviation, aircraft safety, advanced automotive technology and sustainable digital manufacturing. These unique programs like the MSc in Global Product Development and Management prepare students for the real world and help them achieve their future career aspirations.
To provide quality education the university is equipped with specialist courses and experienced faculty alongside unique and world-class infrastructure to support the goal. The university has highly equipped labs for courses like Applied Artificial Intelligence and Robotics where these advanced skills are needed in the increasingly digitized world. MScs in Maintenance Engineering and Asset Management and Engineering and Management of Manufacturing System are courses that teach industry relevant skills and create the ability and confidence in students to grab global opportunities in engineering.
Cranfield's leading Aerospace Integration Research Centre, which is beneficial for students undertaking courses in aviation, has unique laboratories including autonomous systems and robotics. Cranfield University understands the importance of the industry relevant courses it provides and is proud of the diversity of their student cohorts where they join from around the world. In graduating from Cranfield University students join a 65,000 strong global alumni network with many regional alumni chapters where alumni support each other throughout their careers.
Along with the taught postgraduate courses, Cranfield also provides research degrees in various fields. Along with research study, students can be a part of research projects carried out by groups and businesses who wish to address specific needs of the society. 81% of research done in Cranfield is rated as world-leading or excellent by the Research Excellence Framework. The research done at the university leads to the development of new products and solutions that can help benefit society around the world.
Cranfield has been educating aspiring Indians since the 1950s. It provides education and has links with industry including TATA and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. A student from Cranfield graduates with a practical skillset and the zest to become a future leader in technology and management, prepared to tackle the key issues facing society.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor