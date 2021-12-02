CSS Corp and Panzura announce strategic partnership to accelerate multi-cloud orchestration and data management for the enterprise

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.csscorp.com) CSS Corp and (https://panzura.com) Panzura have announced a strategic partnership to help organizations accelerate multi-cloud orchestration and management journeys. The companies will co-create strategies to reduce time-to-value for hybrid multi-cloud deployments, and collaborate to align sales, support teams, and onboarding processes.

The partnership will also see Panzura and CSS Corp work together to execute joint go-to-market programs to offer new products, and services with better customer experience, and decreased expense and risks for customers.

With more than 25 years of expertise in cloud consulting and managed services, CSS Corp is a leading global IT services and technical support solutions provider. Through its cloud transformation services, the company simplifies migration and cloud-based data management planning to quickly weed out complexity, improve productivity, and boost operational efficiency as enterprises move beyond Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)--at reduced costs.

As a leading Panzura business partner, CSS Corp has been among the first to work with Panzura across the spectrum from product innovation and support to delivery and customer support services.

"We have been associated with Panzura for the last seven years, and they have proven themselves as providers of seamless storage and data management solutions on the cloud with advanced security and deduplication capabilities. CSS Corp, with over two decades of experience and a diverse team of experts, provides cloud services, managed services, and cloud migration that enables enterprises to optimize cost and boost operational efficiency. Together with Panzura, we are making the storage and data management easier for customers and helping them securely access information anywhere, anytime at speed," said Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President at CSS Corp.

"We're creating a powerful value matrix with CSS Corp that will help our shared customers move fast toward digital transformation," said Dan Waldschmidt, Chief Revenue Officer at Panzura. "CSS Corp understands where the Panzura global file system fits in the overall transformation roadmap, and our partnership is all about working together to deliver more insight as we rethink the buyer's journey, increase customer satisfaction, and outperform the market."

The Panzura global file system allows organizations to accrue the benefits of cloud-based data management quickly and securely. It integrates with almost all public and private cloud object storage platforms and replaces legacy storage with a modern, fit-for-purpose solution for storing, moving, retrieving, and sharing unstructured data regardless of where files or users are located. It provides unrivaled efficiency, stability, and edge performance and reduces the overall cost by 70 per cent. The global file system also offers immutable security and data resilience for the hybrid multi-cloud with the highest protection and recovery against ransomware and other threats.

The new partnership allows enterprise customers to unlock the power and potential of their Panzura deployments. CSS Corp will leverage the Panzura global file system to help customers orchestrate and manage their cloud data environments, and the data-driven services offered by cloud providers, in a way that best achieves their business and operational goals. CSS Corp will also help customers take full advantage of the recently introduced Panzura Guarantee, a 30-day, no-risk implementation promise for taking the Panzura global file system live.

