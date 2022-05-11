Dalmia Bharat Q4FY22 - revenue jumps 11.6 per cent YoY, sustains cost leadership

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2022.

The company recorded a 7.3 per cent YoY increase in volume to 22.2 MnT and 11.6 per cent YoY increase revenue to Rs 11,286 crore while EBITDA margin sustained at 21.5 per cent.

Dalmia Bharat has further increased its capacity by 17 per cent to 35.9 MnT and Doubled Renewable power capacity to 62 MW. PAT margin stood at 17.7 per cent in Q4FY22 as compared to 20.3 per cent in Q4FY21.

Highlights for the Quarter and Full Year ended March 31, 2022

*Includes both continuing and discontinued operations

Commenting on the year gone by, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director - Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, "With an objective to create a globally respected professional organization we have, during the year, undertaken several transformation measures from laying down a formal capital allocation framework, formalizing our growth target of 110-130 Mnt, appointing Big five as Internal & Statutory auditors, to creating a formal risk management policy and framework amongst several other initiatives."

He further added, "Though the year witnessed unprecedented cost challenges and demand volatility, we have done exceedingly well in our growth and transformation journey. We remain excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead and the company is on a clear path of accelerated growth backed by sustainable business investments, strong Balance Sheet and an exceptionally dedicated team."

Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO - Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, "Through proactive cost containment measures, our teams have successfully mitigated the adverse inflationary impact and delivered one of the lowest total cost per ton of cement alongside a volume growth in-line with the industry. The recent strong recovery in demand and prices across all our operating regions is highly encouraging. While the margins may continue to remain under pressure, we are undertaking proactive measures to retain our cost leadership and deliver sustainable earnings growth. We continue to be on track to reach capacity of 48.5 million ton by March '24."

1. In line with Capital Allocation Framework, the Company has completed the restructuring of its Refractory Business.

2. To augment the long term raw material & fuel security, the company participated and won the bid for Brinda & Sisai Coal Block with extractable reserves of ~15 MnT.

3. The company has signed a MoU with FLSmidth A/S, a leading supplier of technology solutions and equipment for cement and mining processing industry.

Both sides commit to contribute ideas, research and development for an industrial scale cement production facility in order to develop breakthrough innovations to significantly accelerate the development of sustainability in cement and construction industry.

4. The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5 per share subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM.

Key Recognitions

DCBL and DBL were conferred with six awards in various categories of ESG by Apex India Foundation at Apex India Green Leaf Award 2021

Group: Sustainability "Platinum Award" and Water Stewardship "Platinum Award"

Ariyalur Unit: Environment Excellence "Platinum Award" and CSR Excellence "Gold Award"

Dalmiapuram: Environment Excellence "Platinum Award" and Energy Efficiency "Gold Award"

Three units of the company - Lanka, Bengal Cement Works and Guwahati Cement Works - won the prestigious 20th Annual Greentech Safety India Awards 2021 for outstanding achievement in the "Safety Excellence" Category.

The Procurement Team of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited won the "Procurement Team of the Year Award" at 4th Procurement India Leadership forum & Awards organised by Institute of Supply Chain Management, Mumbai.

Ariyalur Unit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has been awarded as a Winner for Green Building Material - Cement (Southern Region) at the 11th edition of Fly ash utilization Award organized by Mission Energy Foundation.

Dalmia Bharat Foundation has been recognized as a Leader of Sustainable Change by The Economic Times.

Ariyalur unit of the Company won a certificate of appreciation on "Smart Operations Category" at 1st FICCI Industry 4.0 Awards.

The Tribal Development Fund Project being implemented in Umrongso, Assam with the grant support of NABARD has been conferred with the Best TDF award by the NABARD Regional Office Assam.

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 35.9 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity.

Spread across 10 states and 14 manufacturing units, the Company is a category leader in super-speciality cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country's largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC).

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) - showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.

Visit us at (https://www.dalmiacement.com).

