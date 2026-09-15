VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: DBS Bank India today announced the expansion of capabilities on DBS MAX, its merchant collections platform, with a digital payment management solution powered by Juspay, a global payment infrastructure company. The solution helps merchants improve payment resilience, optimise transaction flows and gain consolidated visibility across digital collections. India's digital payments landscape has evolved rapidly with UPI transaction volumes having increased by more than 12,000 times over the last decade. Businesses are increasingly adopting more than one payment aggregator to support growing transaction volumes so that they can, in turn, provide reliable digital payment experiences to their customers. The new integration on DBS MAX, backed by Juspay's platform supports intelligent routing, based on merchant-defined rules and payment performance. A unified dashboard provides consolidated visibility across payment gateways and payment methods, including transaction success rates, refunds and reconciliation, helping merchants quickly understand payment performance and identify actionable insights. Businesses can add or switch between supported payment aggregators with minimal technical changes, reducing time and effort spent on multiple integrations.

Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Country Head, Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking- Financial Institutions and SMEs, DBS Bank India, said: "The acceleration of online commerce has led to a rise in consumer expectations for seamless online payment journeys. Given this ongoing evolution, corporates are now seeking platforms which provide a comprehensive suite of online payments with optimal payment modes for enhanced decision making. As a future forward bank, we envision our partnership with Juspay as the first step towards providing an intelligent payments platform offering a more streamlined merchant and end user experience. Leveraging our global credibility, local distribution and technology prowess, DBS is uniquely placed to provide advanced digital solutions to a wide number of enterprises across India. This marks the beginning of a new era in treasury management for corporates."

Through this partnership with Juspay, DBS MAX offers increased functionality designed to address common merchant concerns with solutions such as a gateway-agnostic card tokenisation when merchants switch between supported gateways. In addition, consolidated visibility across payment gateways enables merchants to better assess payment performance and tailor promotional campaigns to drive customer engagement. "By partnering with Juspay, DBS Bank India brings its established payments franchise and Juspay's leading payment orchestration capabilities together to further enhance DBS MAX for businesses." said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-Founder and COO of Juspay. "Together, we are bringing the strengths of banking and modern payments infrastructure to create a more intelligent and connected payments ecosystem for businesses. This collaboration aims to simplify the complexity of digital payments while giving businesses greater visibility, and control across their payment operations."

DBS has been recognised globally for its transaction banking capabilities and digital expertise with awards like Asia's Best Digital Bank and Asia's Best Bank for Customer Experience at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, as well as Best Bank for Payments - Asia-Pacific and Best Bank for Transaction Banking - Asia-Pacific at the Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards 2026. DBS was also named the Best Corporate Digital Bank - India by Global Finance in 2026, underlining its continued customer focus. About DBS DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best AI Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the winner of multiple digital assets awards. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025. DBS Bank India was recognised by CRISIL Coalition Greenwich as the Best Bank for Corporate Cash Management in India in 2025 and 2026. The bank was also named Best Bank for ESG in India at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026 and was recognised as the Best Bank in Emerging Tech and AI at the Business Today-KPMG India's Best Banks Awards 2026.

DBS provides a full range of services in Consumer, Wealth, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS Bank has been present in India for more than 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. DBS Bank India Limited is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank. As a trusted partner, DBS provides a range of banking services for large, medium, and small enterprises and individual consumers in India, focusing on a seamless customer experience that helps them 'Live more, Bank less'. In November 2020, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was merged with DBS Bank India Limited. DBS Bank India is now present in ~350 locations in 19 Indian states.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact. With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)