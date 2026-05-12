VMPL Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: DealDirect.in, a new peer-to-peer real estate platform promoted by Agrawal Business Network LLP, has launched its property portal aimed at removing brokerage costs from residential and commercial property transactions in India. The platform connects verified property owners directly with buyers and tenants, with no intermediaries. According to industry estimates, brokerage fees in major Indian cities range from 1 percent to 5 percent of sale value, or up to two months of rent. On a property valued at ₹1 crore, this can amount to as much as ₹5 lakhs paid to a broker. DealDirect.in is positioned to eliminate this cost entirely for users transacting on the platform.

A Participation Reward System DealDirect.in has introduced a points-based incentive structure called the Participation Reward System. The system is designed to reward verified activity and discourage misuse of the platform. Key reward categories include: * Listing Rewards: Property owners earn DealPoints for posting verified, high-quality listings. The points can be redeemed against vouchers which can be used at over 450+ merchant sites including Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, etc. * Engagement Incentives: Registered users earn points for daily visits, property searches, and platform contributions. * Shagun Rewards: Property deals successfully closed between registered users on www.dealdirect.in receive a Shagun reward of up to 5,00,000 points.

* Clean-Market Bounty: Users are rewarded for reporting shadow brokers who attempt to pose as owners, helping maintain the integrity of the marketplace. Founder Statement "The Indian real estate market has lacked transparency for too long. Property owners and buyers have been paying significant fees simply to connect with each other," said Dr. Sanjay Goel, CEO, Agrawal Business Network LLP. "DealDirect.in is built to return that value to the people it belongs to. We are rewarding transparency and making zero-brokerage transactions practical for Indian households." Key Features * Free property listings for residential and commercial owners * Direct connect tools for scheduling visits and conversations between owners and seekers

* Multi-step verification process for every listing and every owner * A reward economy that incentivises genuine participation and platform integrity Growth Roadmap Following the launch, DealDirect.in is targeting 1 lakh registered subscribers by December 2026. Initial focus markets include high-growth real estate corridors across major Indian metros and tier-1 cities. About DealDirect.in DealDirect.in is a technology-led real estate platform promoted by Agrawal Business Network LLP. The platform is built to enable transparent, broker-free property transactions through verified listings and a gamified reward system. It is designed to serve property owners, genuine buyers, and direct tenants across India. Mr. Vaibhav S. and Mr. Vedant S. are the Founders of Agrawal Business Network LLP.

For more information, visit www.dealdirect.in. Media Contact Arti Jadhav, Manager Agrawal Business Network LLP Email: rewards@abnb2b.net Phone: 022 4608 9735 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)