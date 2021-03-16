Dr Nitesh Kumar recognized for entrepreneurial success and commitment to business and community

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Nitesh Kumar, MD & CEO at Emami Realty Ltd., the realty arm of India's leading business conglomerate, the Emami Group, has been bestowed with two prestigious awards in this financial year - CXO of the Year in Real Estate Award 2020 by Global Real Estate Congress and Most Enterprising CXO of the Year in 12th Annual Estate Awards 2020 by Franchise India.

The awards are nothing but a recognition of Dr Kumar's excellence in innovative marketing strategies, financial performance and personal commitment to the real estate industry as a whole.

Dr Nitesh Kumar has near 3 decades of Real estate experience and has been Director, CEO, the COO position having wide experience it presents in North India, East India, South India and West India. He has been recognised and bestowed with several awards and recognitions in the real estate industry.

The "CXO of the Year" by Global Real Estate Congress and "Most Enterprising CXO of the Year" by Franchise India are amongst the most prestigious awards given to the business leaders for leaving an exemplary business legacy for the successors of the industry they belong to. He is also amongst eminent panellist in the real estate sector, business leadership coach, extensively covered by media.

An inspirational leader, keen planner & strategist with expertise in innovative marketing and sales approaches, Dr Nitesh Kumar are a PhD in Management, with two Masters degrees in Management and has civil engineering degree too having a trendsetting working experience of more than 28 years.

Dr Kumar believes in ground zero hands-on management, improvising proven management tools. Known for leading from the front, Dr Kumar evolves a team culture that emphasizes the importance of members and recognizes the value which they bring to their organization. He has amassed extensive industry experience in identifying growth opportunities and undertaking negotiations for strategic partnerships in new markets. His across-the-board experience and strategic decision making have facilitated writing several commercial success stories.

Earlier Dr Kumar has also been awarded Best CEO of the year by Construction Times Builders Award in 2015, Estate World - Rated as 25 Best Real Estate Professional in 2012 and Real Estate Most Enterprising COO of the Year- World Achievers Real Estate Awards in 2013.

Dr Kumar has created a highly transparent company culture where his passion drives a new level of success for Emami Realty, its partners and employees. This creates a trustworthy milieu for Emami Realty's customers which, in turn, works as fuel for Dr Kumar's commitment to growing Emami Realty into a global leader in the global real estate scenario. Emami Realty already has a strong presence in Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, Jhansi, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and, he is spearheading the real estate portfolio of Emami Realty at the Pan India level.

